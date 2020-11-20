SPRINGFIELD — A Sangamon County man who admitted he left a threatening phone message for Congressman Rodney Davis about a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough on Friday also ordered Randall E. Tarr, 65, of Rochester to complete mental health counseling and treatment and pay a $2,000 fine.
In July, Tarr pleaded guilty to calling the 13th congressional district Republican’s Decatur office early on Nov. 25, 2019, and leaving a profanity-filled voicemail in which he threatened to shoot Davis.
According to court documents, the voicemail message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., who used caller ID to help them identify Tarr.
Rochester police went to Tarr’s home later the same day. FBI agents interviewed him.
After consulting Davis, the government agreed to recommend the sentence that Tarr ultimately received.