URBANA — A Tuscola man who admitted stealing from his employer has been sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to make restitution.
Richard Richardson, 50, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to theft over $10,000, admitting that on June 12, he stole a pickup truck, trailer and lawn mowers from Awesome Machines, 109 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the business noticed the missing items and found surveillance video that showed Richardson taking them without permission.
McCallum said as part of his sentence, Richardson was ordered to make $5,000 in restitution for the mowers, which were never recovered.
Richardson had two previous convictions for burglary.