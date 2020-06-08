URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing several thousand dollars from his employer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Steven Wilkey, 37, whose last known address was in the 2700 block of Lawndale Drive, was also ordered to make restitution of $10,555 to McDonald’s after pleading guilty Monday.
Wilkey was charged earlier this year with two counts of felony theft alleging that he stole that amount on Sept. 8 from the restaurant at 906 W. Bloomington Road, C.
Champaign police reports said on Sept. 12, an area supervisor noticed missing deposits from that store. The investigation focused on Wilkey, who admitted he took the cash and did so when the store was short-staffed and there were fewer people in the deposit area, the reports said.
Wilkey was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service. The second count of theft was dismissed in return for his plea, which was accepted by Judge Heidi Ladd.
Court records show Wilkey had other convictions for retail theft in 2005, deceptive practices in 2008 and identity theft in 2013.