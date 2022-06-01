URBANA — Four teens arrested last month in three separate cases involving loaded guns, some of which were untraceable, pleaded guilty Tuesday in juvenile court for sentences of probation.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said none of the four who pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon had any prior adjudications and there was no basis to attempt to transfer their cases to adult court.
“It’s better to get them supervised immediately rather than have them out and about,” said Rietz, who handled the prosecutions.
The cases are as follows:
- About 12:15 a.m. May 22, Champaign police stopped a car in the 1000 block of West Beardsley Avenue for alleged traffic violations. After seeing cannabis in plain view and hearing the driver have difficulty spelling his name and supplying his birth date, police searched the car. They found a backpack that contained a black polymer handgun with a loaded extended magazine. The gun had no serial number.
Two 17-year-old males were arrested and detained. Each was sentenced to two years of probation, 30 hours of public-service work and 30 days in detention with credit for 10 already served. The remaining days will be held in remission, so if they don’t follow the rules of probation, Judge Anna Benjamin could order them back to juvenile jail.
The gun is to be forfeited to Champaign police.
- About 3:30 a.m. May 22, Champaign police stopped a vehicle that had just left the Mach 1 gas station at 902 W. Bloomington Road. Witnesses reported seeing two masked males who were armed at the station. When they got into a vehicle with three females and left, police stopped the SUV after it committed an alleged traffic violation.
Police found two loaded handguns, each in a fanny pack on the floor of the back seat where the teens had been seated.
One of the males, 16, of Champaign, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons and was sentenced to two years of probation, 30 hours of public-service work and 30 days in detention with credit for 10 already served. The remaining days will be held in remission. The gun will be forfeited to Champaign police.
- About 10:30 p.m. May 21, Urbana police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Austin Drive after receiving a report of three people with guns in a car.
A female, 17, from Champaign, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a 9 mm polymer semi-automatic pistol with a flashlight and laser attachment. It had no serial number.
She was also sentenced to two years of probation, 30 hours of public-service work and 30 days in detention with credit for 10 already served. The remaining days will be held in remission. Urbana police will get the gun.
Two other male teens were charged in adult court. Their cases are unresolved.