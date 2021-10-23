URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty in separate cases to burglary and possessing a stolen weapon has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Kerion Overstreet, 22, whose last known address was in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber, who approved the sentences, which also call for mental-health evaluations and treatment if recommended.
Overstreet admitted that on April 19, he entered a neighbor’s apartment in the 400 block of Briar Lane, Champaign, and took items, and that on May 18, he had a gun that had been reported stolen from a car in the 300 block of Carson Avenue, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum agreed to dismiss two other cases in which Overstreet was charged with residential burglaries that allegedly happened in May in exchange for Overstreet’s guilty pleas.
The prosecutor said Overstreet had no previous convictions, spent a month following his arrest getting inpatient mental-health treatment and admitted to the crimes.