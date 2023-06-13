Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — At least some of the eight people injured early Sunday morning in two violent incidents in Champaign have been released from the hospital, but police were providing no further updates Monday on two who were critically injured.
The first incident was a fight that spilled out of the Axe Bar at 114 S. Neil St. and ended with two people being hurt — one stabbed and the other shot.
The second occurred around 3:35 a.m. in the Douglass Park area, when police responded to a report of shootings and multiple vehicle collisions that occurred as people tried to flee.
In all, there were six injuries — four gunshot victims and two people struck by vehicles — in connection with that later incident, which grew out of a pop-up party near the park on the city’s northeast side.
The two people most seriously hurt near the park were a 17-year-old male who was shot in the head and a 23-year-old woman struck by a vehicle. As of the last available report, both were in critical condition at a local hospital.
Others hurt in that incident included a 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 27-year-old man from Urbana who was shot in the arm, a 23-year-old man from Urbana who suffered a graze wound to the ear and a 22-year-old woman injured in a traffic collision.
Champaign Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Coon said Monday that officers from Urbana, University of Illinois and the Champaign County sheriff’s office covered other calls in the city while Champaign police responded to the two incidents and provided aid to the multiple victims.
Some of the injured people were treated at a hospital and released, he said.
Coon said investigation into both incidents was continuing, and anyone with information, cellphone pictures or videos was urged to come forward.
“We’re seeking as much information as we can,” he said. “We know there were a lot of people there.”
In connection with the fight that originated in the Axe Bar, city of Champaign spokesman Jeff Hamilton said city officials planned to meet with the holder of the bar’s liquor license, as is standard procedure in cases such as this.
The meeting is to determine whether there was any connection between the incident and the licensee, Hamilton said.
Police quickly arrested two men in connection with that incident, but only one of them was charged and appeared in court Monday, while the other was to be released.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Sergio A. Sosa, 23, who provided an address in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue, Rantoul. Sosa has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the bar fight episode.
Judge Ramona Sullivan set Sosa’s next court date for July 25.
According to reports, investigators revealed that at least two groups of people had congregated at the bar and part of the fight was caught on camera.
A member of one group was bumping into people as he went through the bar and a member of another group bumped him back and both men were ejected, with a fight then ensuing in front of the bar.
Sosa was identified from the video as producing what appeared to be a knife and jabbing at multiple people before running out of view, according to reports.
The fight moved around the corner, a car was driven there and several gunshots were fired.
One of the two people hurt in this incident was identified in a report as 21-year-old Kohonna Miller, who was struck by gunfire in her left forearm. The other was Frank Huanca-Camargo, 21, of Champaign, who told authorities he was trying to break up two women and was stabbed in the back.
Sosa told police there was a skirmish between his friends and others, that he was just trying to break up the fight, and that he didn’t know who was shooting or where the gunfire came from. A knife with blood on the blade was located in Sosa’s back pocket, authorities said.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, charges were declined for the other man arrested in that incident, Junior Molinero, 22, of Arthur.
In Molinero’s case, no specific victim was identified, he didn’t use deadly force and the video had not yet been sufficiently reviewed, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Huanca-Camargo was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and Miller, Sosa and Molinero came to the emergency room after that.
As of late Monday, little more information was available about the incident near Douglass Park.
Coon said most of the people at the gathering were congregated on the 500 and 600 blocks of East Eureka Street north of the park.
The CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative was deployed to work with victims and families following the incidents, according to Rachel Joy, director of the city’s Equity and Engagement department.
“Justice victim advocates and the impact outreach workers do immediate canvassing as they prepare for the response meeting which will occur this week,” she said.
Coon urged families to discourage their loved ones from attending gatherings such as the one that occurred near the park.
He also urged everyone to call police as soon as they see signs of these gatherings, including people walking around with open containers of alcohol, lots of vehicles showing up, people hanging out in vehicles or on the roadway and loud music.
“If you feel something wrong, trust your gut,” Coon said.