WHITE HEATH — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of shots being fired early Sunday morning near the Indian Ridge Subdivision in White Heath.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire at 2:11 a.m., indicating “multiple shots” were fired intermittently for about 30 minutes. At one point, witnesses reported hearing a series of five to 20 gunshots.
“Deputies responded and heard additional gunshots in the area,” said Sheriff Mark Vogelzang. “Deputies searched the area in an attempt to identify the location of the gunshots, however, no witnesses were located to positively identify the location of the gunshots, nor was any evidence located at that time.”
No injuries or property damage were reported.
“We talked with some neighbors and looked into it, and at this point, we haven’t found any evidence that there was a standoff or anything like that,” he said.
Vogelzang said the investigation is continuing, but no arrests have been made.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident.