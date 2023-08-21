MAHOMET — Investigators are probing the cause of a weekend fire that caused heavy damage to a Mahomet warehouse.
The blaze late Saturday evening destroyed much of the building occupied by Main Street Fencing, 600 Hickory Street, on Mahomet’s southwest side.
Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller said the blaze destroyed three of the four warehouse bays.
“Our goal was to keep it out of the one (bay) where they had some trucks and different trucks,” Koller said. “We were able to do that. We would chock that up as a win.”
Koller said firefighters were also able to save the office.
A person living across the street who let their dog out called in the blaze, with Koller saying by that point, the fire “was already through the roof.”
The fire caused several explosions, presumably from forklifts and liquid-propane tanks stored in the building.
Because there are no hydrants in that area, the Sangamon Valley, Bondville and Seymour fire departments were called for assistance, with Sangamon Valley on standby at the Mahomet fire station.
An estimated 30 firefighters responded.
Koller said county fire personnel and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
The building is owned by Paul and Virginia Nurmi.