DANFORTH — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday at a home in rural Danforth.
A brief release from Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton Perzee said his deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when “circumstances arose which caused the responding deputies to discharge their weapons.”
Illinois State Police said the incident happened about 9:40 p.m. and that the man who was ultimately shot returned home while deputies were present.
“The male took actions which endangered the lives of the other residents as well as the deputies,” state police said.
The deputies then fired, hitting the man. They administered first aid until he was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee. He is expected to survive.
No officers or other residents were hurt, police said.
Illinois State Police are investigating, as is the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.