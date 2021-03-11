URBANA — A Champaign County jury heard Wednesday that a rural St. Joseph woman and her adult daughter were shot to death with two different guns owned by the mother and that their DNA was found on the alleged killer’s pants.
Testimony in the second day of the first-degree-murder trial of Jonathon Perry, 30, revealed that Kimberly Coyne, 54, was shot six times in the back, leg and arm in her kitchen with a .38-caliber revolver she had bought in January 2019.
Her daughter, Blair Coyne, 24, was shot six times in the back outside their house with a 9 mm semi-automatic gun that her mother bought in October 2018.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao, who conducted the autopsies of each woman, explained for the jury the substantial damage done by the shots, which he said caused their deaths and had to have been fired by another person.
Bao also found cuts to the side of Kimberly Coyne’s head but could not say how they were inflicted.
Perry is accused of fatally shooting the women at the home he was sharing with them in the 1600 block of County Road 2200 East, just northwest of St. Joseph, about 1:45 a.m. March 29, 2020.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink rested their case late Wednesday after having presented testimony from 19 witnesses either in person or by written stipulation.
Perry told Judge Randy Rosenbaum he would not be testifying, as is his constitutional right, and his attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Abby Causer and Matt Ham, said they did not intend to call any witnesses on his behalf. Closing arguments are set for this morning.
Testimony Tuesday revealed that Perry had a romantic relationship with Kimberly Coyne. The two of them were arguing, according to a friend of Blair Coyne who overheard yelling while she was talking on the phone with Blair around 1:20 a.m. that Sunday.
About three hours later, Perry showed up at his parents’ home in Homer, telling his mother he had killed someone. Monica Perry called 911, and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found the slain women at their home and arrested Perry in Homer.
Early Wednesday, jurors heard about several pieces of evidence collected at the scene by crime-scene technicians from the sheriff’s office.
Sgt. Nikki Bolt, the unit supervisor, said they found projectiles from a revolver inside the house near where Kimberly Coyne was found; the revolver next to her; blood in several places, including on the front door and the top of a fish tank in the eating area; and a gun case under the bed in Perry’s room.
Outside, near Blair Coyne, the technicians found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun next to her body and three bullet casings from that weapon nearby. They also found blood on the car near where she was found.
Learning that Perry had driven Blair Coyne’s car to Homer, the technicians also combed it for evidence, finding blood on the inside and outside.
Kelly Maciejewski, an Illinois State Crime Lab analyst specializing in DNA, said Perry’s DNA was found in blood discovered on the gear shift of that car, on the alarm fob on Blair Coyne’s key chain, and on the magazine of the 9 mm gun. The DNA of both women was identified in bloodstains found on Perry’s camouflage pants, she testified.
The state’s final witness was sheriff’s Detective Brad Wakefield. He and fellow deputy Kerolos Gabra went to take Perry’s clothing as evidence, when Perry told the pair he was “concerned.”
Wakefield’s body-camera footage of their interaction was played for the jury.
Perry is heard saying, “Their lives are at risk because of what I did. They feel scared. Please protect them.”
Wakefield said Perry was referring to his parents, who hours earlier had described their son as “talking crazy stuff” when he arrived at their home.
If convicted of both murders, Perry faces life in prison without parole.