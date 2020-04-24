URBANA — The Champaign County state’s attorney has asked a judge to transfer to adult court the case of a 17-year-old Champaign male who allegedly battered two corrections officers this week.
The youth was arraigned Thursday on two counts of aggravated battery alleging that on Wednesday, he bit one female officer at the Juvenile Detention Center and kicked another who is almost nine months pregnant in the stomach.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said he was already in custody on charges of burglary to motor vehicle for allegedly breaking into a car April 7 on Sterling Court in Savoy, setting off alarms, and an unrelated aggravated-battery case out of Kane County.
On Wednesday, detention center staff were collecting lunch trays when the youth allegedly got into a physical altercation in which he bit one woman so hard that his mouth had to be forced open to free his teeth from her arm.
Rietz said staff put restraints on him and after he calmed down, they started to remove them when he allegedly stood and kicked the pregnant officer, knocking her into a wall. She was not seriously injured.
Given the nature of the charges, his prior adjudications for theft, attempted burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and that he had not taken advantage of services offered him in the past, Rietz asked Judge Tom Difanis to transfer prosecution to adult court.
Difanis set a hearing on that for later in May.
Rietz said the youth is currently on parole and asked the Department of Juvenile Justice to take him back to a state prison while he awaits trial.