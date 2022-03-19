URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend Wednesday, then reportedly tried to clean up evidence of the shooting, has been jailed in lieu of $2 million bond.
On Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Cherell L. Ingram, 35, on four counts of first-degree murder, all alleging in differently worded ways that she personally fired the gun that killed Brandon McClendon, 25, of Champaign.
She was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, although police did not recover a gun. If convicted of the charges against her, Ingram faces 45 to 85 years in prison.
Laying out the facts for the judge, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said police were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the Ginger Creek apartment complex on West Springfield Avenue after a resident reported that Mr. McClendon had jumped on their first-floor balcony saying he had been shot.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later from a bullet that entered his back and traveled upwards. His was the first fatal shooting in Champaign in 2022.
Umlah told the judge that police began looking for witnesses and a crime scene and talked to a woman who said she heard four loud bangs coming from a nearby apartment but didn’t know exactly what she was hearing.
She heard a man and woman arguing and “that the fight escalated to the point where her apartment was shaking,” Umlah recounted.
Police learned that Ingram was listed as the resident of the apartment from which the bangs and arguing originated. They tried unsuccessfully to reach her by phone, but about 90 minutes later, she and a friend approached that apartment. Ingram walked up to the patio and jumped over the railing.
Police spoke with her friend, who told them she was driving by Ingram’s apartment and saw the police so called Ingram to find out what was happening.
Umlah said police later located video that showed the friend had arrived at the complex just 10 minutes after the initial 911 call and that Ingram got in her car and both of them left.
The friend told police that Ingram had a boyfriend named Brandon, Umlah told the judge.
Police also talked to Ingram, who initially gave them a false name and date of birth. Speaking under the false identity, she said she was friends with Ingram, who was allowing her to use the grill on the patio onto which she was climbing. She claimed that Ingram was in Decatur at her mother’s home.
Officers were able to confirm Ingram’s identity through tattoos documented in previous police encounters.
Ingram told police that Mr. McClendon is her boyfriend. She claimed he “sells pills out of the apartment complex.”
She refused to allow police in the apartment, so they obtained a search warrant from a judge and found a bullet casing in the master bedroom and a wet area on the rug about a foot from the casing that tested positive for the presence of blood.
The rug was pink in color and appeared to have been discolored by an attempt to clean it.
Police also found a bullet stuck in the wall behind a closet door. They did not find any pills or other activity that suggested the selling of drugs. They arrested Ingram on Thursday.
Umlah asked for bond of $3 million, listing domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a weapon, burglary and retail theft among Ingram’s previous convictions. He said she had been sentenced to prison on at least three previous occasions.
Asking for a lower bond, Assistant Public Defender John Dodd said Ingram has lived in Champaign County since 2020 and has a job in Rantoul and pets that need her.
Olmstead continued Ingram’s case until Monday so he can appoint a private lawyer to represent Ingram at the county’s expense, since the public defender’s office is currently understaffed and overwhelmed with serious felonies.
Three experienced felony attorneys have left the office within the past month for other jobs.