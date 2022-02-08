URBANA — A prosecutor’s doubts about the evidence in a case led him to dismiss a criminal charge Monday against a man accused of molestation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said he dismissed charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault lodged against Jorge Mejias, 38, of Champaign, who was initially charged in May.
Mejias had been under investigation since April, when a child made a report to a school employee and was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. Mejias denied any wrongdoing.
Fletcher said as the case developed, he did not believe he had the evidence needed to convict Mejias of the allegation. Mejias had been free on bond since his arrest in early June.