URBANA — Tenesha Jenkins was a vibrant person living in a home to which she had recently moved so she could have more room for her business ventures when her life came to an abrupt and cruel end.
“She was so excited when she moved there,” Patricia Avery testified Tuesday about her 34-year-old niece and her new home in the 2200 block of Dale Drive in northwest Champaign. “She hadn’t been in her home very long. She ran a day care and had just gotten her cosmetology certificate to become a skin-care therapist. She lived alone and worked out of her home.”
It was in that home where she was tortured and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, allegedly by a man she was dating.
“Clearly, terrible things had happened to her,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said as he laid out the evidence that Champaign County sheriff’s investigators amassed against Antoine Craig, who has been jailed since a couple of days after Miss Jenkins’ death.
The 39-year-old Champaign man charged with first-degree murder in her death kept his eyes trained on the television screen where Larson was showing pictures of the destruction discovered by deputies when they went to check on Miss Jenkins at the request of a friend.
To Craig’s left in the audience sat about a dozen friends and relatives of the slain woman. He never looked their way.
Deputies arrive
Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Ferriman testified he knocked at Miss Jenkins’ door at 11:52 a.m. that Sunday and saw a man approach the door, then turn away without opening it. Ferriman said he then heard a screen door in the rear of the home slam and dogs barking in the neighborhood as the person apparently fled through yards.
Craig was arrested two days later in Rantoul.
Within moments, Sgt. Jeff Vercler joined Ferriman. The two saw a woman’s fur coat in a branch of a tree in the front yard and a bra and one Nike shoe on the ground.
Entering the home, they instantly saw damage that included a splintered door frame, broken glass all over a hallway running to the rear of the home, a television on the floor, and a broom and dustpan.
“It looked like we had a scene (where) something serious had happened,” Vercler said.
Going from room to room with their guns drawn, the deputies first got to the kitchen, where they saw dollar bills on the floor, a filled garbage bag with pieces of a blond wig in the middle of the floor, and on the counters, an open bottle of bleach, women’s purses, an empty Nike shoebox and bottle of Luxe sparkling wine in a brown paper bag.
Ferriman found all four burners on the gas stove burning. He turned them off.
There were bloody footwear impressions in several places throughout the home, red bloodstains in several places and broken glass and splintered and destroyed furniture in other rooms.
Eventually making their way to her bedroom, the deputies found Miss Jenkins nude on the bed.
Thinking he might have noticed movement, Vercler said he and Ferriman moved her to apply an AED.
“I touched her leg. She was cold. It immediately hit me that we were too late,” Vercler said.
He called for investigators, and he and Ferriman got out of the house to preserve evidence.
Identifying the damage
Now-retired Sgt. Nicole Bolt narrated for the seven men and five women of the jury, who were seated earlier in the day, what they were seeing in the dozens of photographs she took as the lead crime-scene investigator.
Bolt pointed out several areas where there was blood on the floor under broken glass from a shelving unit, strewn clothing and a mish-mash of items that came from busted-up furniture and things knocked off shelves.
In a pile at the door to Miss Jenkins’ bedroom was the broken top of a bottle of Luxe sparkling wine with blood on it, her bloody cellphone, cigarette butts, condoms and broken-off table legs.
Warned in advance that they would be seeing graphic photos, the jurors and the audience were shown Miss Jenkins’ face, which had been slashed on both sides.
“The whole side of her face looked like it had been burned,” Bolt said. “There was hair from her head stuck on her hand.”
Bolt also took photos of the sunroom that showed a screen pushed out of a screen door.
Craig’s attorney, Hallie Bezner, asked no questions of Vercler or Bolt and asked Ferriman only about waiting outside the home for the arrival of a Champaign police officer with a tracking dog.
Ferriman said the person he saw in the house that morning was not caught that day.
Prosecution’s timeline
In opening statements to the jury Tuesday, Larson said the jury would hear that Miss Jenkins and Craig had been dancing at a downtown Champaign bar hours before her death and got into an argument.
She left with a friend and Craig followed her to the car, reached in and ripped off her blond wig. Her friend retrieved it and Craig took it off her again, Larson said.
Larson said the next morning when her friend got no answer to a text she had sent to Miss Jenkins, she drove to her home and saw Craig in the hallway surrounded by broken glass. He told her that Miss Jenkins was sleeping.
The woman went to her car and called police to check on Miss Jenkins.
Larson said the jury would also hear evidence that Miss Jenkins was beaten with a blunt object and had her face slashed and her hair set on fire while she was awake.
“Finally, she was smothered with a pillow, a comforter or the defendant’s hands,” he said.
He also said police obtained evidence of Craig’s movements in the hours before and after the killing from his phone and that the jury would hear from a witness who gave him a ride after he fled the house and noticed he had blood on him.
Craig reportedly told that woman he had a confrontation with a woman “and had to crack her,” Larson said.
Bezner told the jury in her opening statement that the burden is on the state to prove Craig guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that Larson wouldn’t be able to pull it off.
“Listen to what you hear and listen to what you don’t hear,” she said. “It’s horrible what happened to Tenesha, but we are here to give Antoine Craig a fair trial.”
Judge Ben Dyer is presiding. The trial is expected to take all week.