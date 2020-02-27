URBANA — Tenesha Jenkins put up a mighty struggle in the last moments of her life in a vain attempt to defend herself from cuts and blows, prosecutors allege.
Given the manner of the Champaign woman’s death Sunday, prosecutors intend to ask a jury to find that her alleged killer’s actions were brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty.
Should a jury convict Antoine Craig of her murder and find that his actions were brutal and heinous, he could be sentenced to natural life behind bars. The usual range of penalties for murder is 20 to 60 years in prison.
Craig, 37, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Northwood Drive, Champaign, kept his head lowered for the few minutes that Champaign County Judge Adam Dill took to arraign him Thursday on four counts of first-degree murder, including one that alleged he killed Ms. Jenkins after committing home invasion.
“There was a significant struggle: blood on the walls and floor, ... cuts on both sides of her face” with glass, Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch told Dill.
Craig is even alleged to have set fire to her hair, Lynch said.
The charges allege that her death was a result of being beaten and smothered.
Ms. Jenkins, 34, was found in her home about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Her battered body was discovered by a sheriff’s deputy in her bedroom, cold to the touch, suggesting she had been dead for several hours.
The deputy had been sent to the home after a welfare-check call from a concerned friend who had seen Craig on social media talking from Ms. Jenkins’ home, claiming that she was just fine.
Lynch said hours earlier on Sunday, Craig and Ms. Jenkins had been seen together in downtown Champaign by witnesses. After arguing in a parking lot, they left separately.
Because of Craig’s claims that she was fine and his refusal to let her speak to the friend, the sheriff’s deputy went to her home in the 2200 block of Dale Drive in the Dobbins Downs subdivision in northwest Champaign.
Lynch said the deputy could see a man on a phone in the house and that the man ran out the back door. The deputy noted that the door frame was broken and once inside, witnessed the aftermath of what Lynch described as the “significant struggle.”
After hearing Craig’s prior convictions, including driving under revocation, aggravated driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis and obstructing justice, as well as his pending case for possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia and cannabis, Dill set Craig’s bond at $2 million.
Lynch had asked that it be set at $10 million, while Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson asked merely for a reasonable bond for the man who has lived in this community over 25 years. Anderson said Craig has two children, one of whom lives with him.
Craig asked for time to hire his own attorney. Dill gave him until March 12.