DANVILLE — Two Vermilion County women accused of working together to fatally stab and strangle a Westville man in December are being held in the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Michelle D. Ingram, 41, of Ridge Farm, and Bailey Castigliola, 34, of the 1000 block of North Vermilion, Danville, were charged Thursday with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death for the Dec. 28 death of Richard Truett, 46.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy on Thursday told Judge Charles Mockbee that the death apparently stemmed from the women’s mistaken belief that Mr. Truett was involved in a child sex ring.
Lacy said the two women were “acquaintances” of Mr. Truett and that on Dec. 27, they went to his home and left with him in Castigliola’s vehicle about 8:45 p.m. They argued in the car.
“Throughout the course of the argument, Castigliola stabbed him once in the left leg and Ingram strangled him from the back,” Lacy said.
Mr. Truett, who was in the front passenger seat, bled to death, the prosecutor said. The two women then dumped his body just across the state line north of Covington, Ind., approximately 20 miles east and north of Westville.
When Mr. Truett, who lives with his mother, was not home by mid-afternoon the next day, his mother reported him missing.
“It would have been totally out of character for him to be gone that long,” said Vermilion County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn, who is supervising the murder investigation.
“His mother was familiar with Ingram and we knew he was last seen leaving with her and we focused in on her in the beginning.”
Sheriff’s police had enough information from speaking to Ingram to charge her in late February with aggravated battery to Mr. Truett.
She’s been in custody since Feb. 24. Castigliola was charged with aggravated battery and picked up on March 8.
Earlier this month, on April 7, a farmer recovered remains in a hedge row north of Covington that were determined to be Mr. Truett.
Lacy said three of the murder counts against the women allege that the murder “was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner pursuant to a preconceived plan.” Conviction of those counts could result in natural life behind bars for the women.
The other murder counts carry penalties of 20 to 60 years in prison. Concealment of a homicidal death is a Class 3 felony punishable by probation to two to five years in prison.
She called the killing “senseless.”
Hartshorn said police uncovered no evidence to suggest that Mr. Truett was involved in any kind of illicit sex ring.
Lacy said Castigliola had previous arrests out of California for drugs, possession of stolen property, and contempt of court. Ingram has convictions in Illinois for methamphetamine possession and forgery as well as a pending misdemeanor battery.
Mockbee set bond for each of the women at $5 million. Ingram is due back in court May 17 and Castigliola on May 24.