URBANA — A judge has promised a ruling in a month on whether evidence of other crimes by a former University of Illinois police officer charged with rape will be allowed in each of his four pending cases on charges of criminal sex assault and abuse.
Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, 51, formerly of Savoy and LeRoy, has been in custody for three years as of Saturday on those charges, which allege sexual misconduct with four different women in 2012, 2016, 2017 through 2019, and 2018.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink is seeking to use information from three of those cases and one other, in which Sandage was not charged because the statute of limitations had expired, in each of his pending cases, currently set to be tried one at a time.
“If this is not a case for propensity, I don’t know what is,” Alferink argued Monday. “These facts are more similar than any I’ve ever seen.”
Sandage’s attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, agreed to let Alferink give Judge Roger Webber a synopsis of the allegations that she wants the juries to hear.
She told the judge that the women who were his alleged victims were voluntarily in the company of Sandage, then accepted a drink from him and either passed out and had no recall of what happened to them, or recalled parts of it. All were unable to consent to his sexual advances or do anything to defend themselves from them, she said.
Some woke to him sexually assaulting them and some who didn’t wake identified themselves as the person being assaulted in photographs found on his phone.
After laying out those facts and others about Sandage researching date-rape drugs and the definition of criminal sexual assault, Alferink argued to Webber that they met the elements for admissibility of being close in time to the charged offense and similar to the charged criminal conduct.
“This is a very short time frame, a consistent pattern by the defendant,” she argued, noting that the other acts she wants to introduce happened in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018.
Regarding the similarity of the facts, she said the motive was the same in each.
“The victim is drugged," she said. "The defendant commits sex acts while she is passed out or near passed out. He takes photos and keeps them as trophies.
“With one victim, it might be hard for the jury to comprehend,” said Alferink, calling the evidence in its totality more probative than prejudicial.
Martinkus told the judge that the evidence of the other crimes would create a “trial within a trial,” a situation that higher courts have said should be avoided.
“If you let this in, there’s no question he gets convicted,” said Martinkus, noting that the verdict would be based on cumulative evidence, not the state’s ability to prove that each individual act was committed.
Martinkus argued that Sandage has already been convicted of official misconduct for using his UI police resources to obtain information unrelated to police work on seven women and two men associated with two of the women.
Should he testify in his upcoming trials, he would be subject to being impeached with information from those crimes.
In August 2022, Sandage was sentenced to five years in prison for the official misconduct after Webber convicted him in a bench trial. He has already served his time in state prison for that, and after being paroled in October 2022, he was returned to the Piatt County Jail, where he’s been held waiting to be tried on the sex-assault cases.
Martinkus gave Webber a few already-decided cases to consider in support of his argument that the other acts should not be allowed.
Webber said he wanted time to read those and prepare his ruling, which he said he’d have ready by May 24.