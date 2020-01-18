URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor said he will ask a judge to resentence a probation violator who was in court Friday with Champaign attorney Walter Ding.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said before he went into Judge Tom Difanis’ courtroom at 1:30 p.m. for a resentencing of Davon Rodgers, 28, of Champaign for criminal sexual abuse, the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission website indicated Ding was still licensed.
Difanis proceeded with the resentencing, giving Rodgers another 30 months of probation after hearing of his failure to report appropriately to the probation office after being sentenced in August 2018.
Ding had sought probation while Lozar asked for a prison term for the underlying crime, which involved Rodgers having sex with a teen girl in February or March 2016 at a home in Urbana.
After the hearing, Lozar said he checked the ARDC site again and it indicated that as of 1:39 p.m., Ding’s license was suspended. The Illinois Supreme Court order to that effect had been issued Friday morning.
To be on the safe side, Lozar said, he’ll ask Difanis to redo Rodgers’ resentencing with another attorney.
Ding was the fourth attorney to represent Rodgers on the charges.