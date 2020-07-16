URBANA — A 16-year-old Urbana male who is accused of shooting a woman Wednesday in Champaign as part of an ongoing feud has been charged as an adult.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Damion Carter, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Beslin Street, made reference to the April 11 fatal shooting of Tearius Pettis, 15, on South Philo Road in Urbana before he allegedly shot the 19-year-old woman, who is related to Pettis, in the leg.
Police think Tearius was shot as revenge for his involvement in the July 2018 shooting of another teen who was left paralyzed from the waist down. That teen was hit while riding on the handlebars of a bicycle on Beech Street near Goodwin Avenue. Tearius was also riding a bicycle when he was killed.
Troy Carter, 16, of Urbana, has been charged with Tearius’ murder and is awaiting trial.
Damion Carter was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony that carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $250,000 and gave him until July 23 to try to hire his own attorney.
Champaign police said the shooting happened near Fourth and Eureka streets at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Also charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapons was Omarion Purnell, 18, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Urbana.
Rietz said Purnell is currently on parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice for a 2018 residential burglary.
Judge Adam Dill set Purnell’s bond at $250,000 after hearing that he ran from officers investigating two separate shootings.
Rietz said Purnell was seen dropping a gun into a burning barrel. Police said it was a loaded Glock handgun with a laser sight and an extended magazine.
If convicted, Purnell faces a mandatory term of up to 10 years in prison. His next court date is Aug. 11.
Rietz said Damion Carter had also run from police, who first saw him in the area where the woman was shot. Police ultimately stopped him, and in his path of flight, they found a .380-caliber handgun.
Rietz said just hours before the shooting, Damion Carter had appeared before Judge Tom Difanis in juvenile court and was resentenced to probation for unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded gun in a backpack on Philo Road in August in Urbana.
Rietz took steps to revoke Carter’s probation because he wasn’t following the rules, but she and Carter’s attorney had agreed to the probationary sentence because he was doing well on probation in the last few months.