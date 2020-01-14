URBANA — Champaign County prosecutors have opted not to pursue a sexually-dangerous-person declaration against a former Mahomet man accused of sex crimes against a child.
Instead, they will prosecute Gregory Reed, 43, only on criminal charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Filed in early August, the charges allege that between 2006 and 2011, he committed repeated sex acts with a girl under 13 in Mahomet.
At that time, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had also filed a petition seeking to have Reed declared sexually dangerous and possibly be locked up indefinitely.
In court Friday, Judge Tom Difanis said he reviewed the reports of two experts who conducted psychological evaluations on Reed after the state sought the sexually dangerous declaration and found that he did not qualify for it.
While the contents of the reports are sealed, the experts have to examine a defendant and answer:
— Whether they suffer from a mental disorder that predisposes them to commit sexual violence.
— If so, have they suffered from it for at least a year before the petition was filed.
— Does the mental disorder cause them to commit sex acts that could continue if they are not confined.
— Have they demonstrated propensities toward sex acts aimed at children.
“Based upon review of the reports, we elected to proceed with the criminal charges,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, who is handling the criminal prosecution.
Fletcher was handling the sexually dangerous petition portion of Reed’s case. It’s civil in nature but has a criminal burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to show the existence of the mental disorder.
Difanis continued the case to Jan. 21 for a status call.
Reed is currently in an Illinois prison serving a sentence for aggravated child pornography that he received in September 2012 after pleading guilty to photographing, in 2010, girls who were changing after swimming at his home. He has another conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child stemming from contact with a young girl in his home in Mahomet in 2011.
In his current case, that victim came forward in August 2018.