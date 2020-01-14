Gregory P. Reed, 43, formerly of Urbana. The state decided Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, not to pursue a petition to have him declared a sexually dangerous person but will prosecute him on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse that were filed in early August 2019 alleging that between 2006 and 2011, he committed repeated sex acts with a girl under 13 in Mahomet