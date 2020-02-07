URBANA — A former Danville man charged with killing a man in Champaign almost two years ago was in the process of robbing him, prosecutors say.
That allegation against Michael Chatman, 20, came out Friday as he was formally arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder for the March 23, 2018, shooting death of Ricky Green.
Chatman, who listed an address in Montgomery, was returned to Urbana on Thursday afternoon following his arrest Monday in Plano by Champaign police detectives and U.S. Marshals. Champaign police sought a warrant for Chatman’s arrest a little over two weeks ago.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum read Chatman the charges that allege he personally discharged the gun that killed Mr. Green, that he intended to kill him, that he knew the shooting would cause death or great bodily harm, and that he shot him in the commission of a robbery.
The 18-year-old Urbana man was found mortally wounded in the 100 block of Apricot Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park east of North Market Street in north Champaign.
Police were called to a report of shots fired, found him on the street and administered first aid until he got to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died about nine hours later.
Rosenbaum explained to Chatman that if he’s convicted of the counts alleging that he personally discharged the gun or that he robbed Mr. Green during the shooting, he faces 45 years to life upon conviction, instead of the normal range of 20 to 60 years for murder.
Rosenbaum appointed the public defender’s office to represent Chatman, who had prior convictions for obstructing justice and possession of a handgun.
Rosenbaum left his bond at the $1 million set by Judge Roger Webber when Webber issued the warrant. Chatman was told to return to court March 10.