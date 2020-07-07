CHAMPAIGN — The director of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute said calls to “defund” police will not help officers develop the relationships needed to wipe out biases.
“Now, more than ever, police officers need to understand racism, the history of racism, implicit bias, and the historical intersection of police and race,” said Mike Schlosser, a police educator for 16 years who worked as a police officer in Rantoul for 20 years before delving into training.
Schlosser holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice, public administration and legal studies, and a doctorate in education. He has been director of PTI since 2012, a year after he got his Ph.D. from the UI.
“We all have assumptions, biases, and stereotypes, based on race, gender, sexual orientation, occupation, how someone talks, dresses, and so on. This is normal and does not make us a bad person,” said Schlosser.
“These biases can exist in our subconscious and affect our decision making and actions. All of our life experiences like upbringing, family, the media, social media, and our identity, contribute to our beliefs and attitudes. We need to be aware of this and work on our biases.
“Actually, I believe that developing relationships and friendships with people that are different than you is the best way to begin ridding ourselves of our biases.”
“When recruit officers leave PTI, I want them to have a better understanding of those that may be different than them — have different beliefs, ideologies, and world views,” he added. “Hopefully, through this understanding, there will be greater and empathy and respect toward everyone in their community.”
Before Michael Brown Jr., 18, a Black man, was fatally shot by White police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo., in August 2014, in what Wilson believed was self-defense as he responded to a theft in progress, Schlosser was making changes to the PTI curriculum, focusing on community policing and bias awareness.
Wilson was never charged with a crime, a decision that sparked protests, some violent, in Ferguson and in other cities around the country.
PTI is differentSchlosser said as one of the seven police training academies in Illinois, the 65-year-old PTI has some marked differences from its counterparts.
One is that being part of a major research university allows for collaboration and research on police practices.
As director, Schlosser is involved with faculty from the UI and other universities in such research areas as police officer wellness, virtual reality aimed at reducing the use of deadly force, defensive tactics and the development of a ‘police moral risk scale’ for use as a potential tool before an officer is hired and in measuring fitness for duty.
Another difference in PTI’s training is the use of the “adult learning model” as opposed to a paramilitary approach.
“It makes no sense to have exaggerated strictness and yell at recruit officers for 14 weeks and expect them to go out on the street and treat citizens with respect and empathy,” he said. “All of our instructors mimic how we want our recruit officers to treat citizens.
“We believe that the most important attribute for a police officer is knowing how to talk to people and knowing how to treat people. Our emphasis and overriding principles of training involve integrity, respect, empathy, de-escalation, cultural competency, and community policing.”
Included in the basic coursework is 84 hours of scenario-based training, more than twice the amount the state mandates. Most of that focuses on non-escalation and de-escalation training.
“I say non-escalation because many times, how you interact with someone initially can prevent escalation and therefore the need to de-escalate,” Schlosser said. “Many of the scenarios we added involve interactions with citizens in crisis, mental health issues and scenarios involving intervening when an officer is using excessive force. These have been in place for several years.”
Basics and electivesThe basic training for patrol officers was increased in 2017 by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board from 12 to 14 weeks.
The added courses involve dealing with people with mental health issues, those with developmental disabilities and those in need of crisis intervention, situations that patrol officers and jail correctional officers face daily.
It’s those folks that the “defunders” believe could be better handled by mental health and medical professionals.
While Schlosser doesn’t disagree, he doesn’t want to see money taken from police budgets to accomplish that. Rather, he would like to see agencies with those resources adequately funded so they can work with police.
“As an academy director and police trainer, I feel we can’t have enough training. In my opinion we need at least 20 weeks of training to prepare recruit officers for their jobs. Keep in mind that some countries have two years of training,” he said, adding that PTI grads have months of continued on-the-job training with their own agencies.
In addition to required courses, PTI offers electives for trainees, including a 10-hour course titled “Policing in a Multiracial Society,” four hours of LGBTQ Ally Training, and four hours of Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Prevention.
The policing in a multiracial society was developed in collaboration with UI faculty while the Springfield-based Innocence Project helped with the wrongful conviction course.
Other electives include street-level Spanish, Taser certification, juvenile specialist and patrol rifle operator certification.
Schlosser said not to be overlooked is the importance of continued training for veteran officers.
“Most of the time it is budget issues that prevent departments from getting more training,” he added. “Defunding police agencies is not the answer. If departments had sufficient staffing and funding, they could get more training and have more time for non-enforcement contacts.”