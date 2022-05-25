URBANA — A Rankin man who allegedly had a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle earlier this week in Rantoul has been charged with a Class X felony.
Christopher Searcy, 33, was charged Wednesday with delivery of between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine after Rantoul police found more than 5 ounces of the drug in a car on Autumn Fields Lane that they were watching Monday.
Searcy was also charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated fleeing from police in connection with events that happened early Sunday.
A Rantoul police report said at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a church in the 1200 block of Enterprise Drive for a report of someone possibly stealing catalytic converters off vans.
When police arrived, a U-Haul van left the area fast without its headlights on and headed south on U.S. 45 at speeds around 100 mph. Officers terminated their pursuit out of concern for everyone’s safety but found the van later south of the village.
The driver, later identified as Searcy, had run off while his passenger was found nearby.
That man gave police Searcy’s name and said he had no knowledge of damage to any church vans. Police saw a cutting tool on the passenger floorboard of the U-Haul van.
Church officials reported to police that a shuttle bus had its fuel tank damaged.
On Monday afternoon, police saw Searcy get out of the back seat of a vehicle on Autumn Fields. They made contact with the driver of the car, who said she had picked him up after he called her to report he’d had a run-in with police earlier. The woman told officers Searcy admitted to her he had been driving the U-Haul and fled from police.
The woman said Searcy left a bag in the back seat of her car. Police discovered it contained a powder supplement commonly used to cut methamphetamine and another bag containing 147 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Police found Searcy nearby, but he declined to talk to them. They arrested him on a Piatt County warrant charging him with methamphetamine delivery as well as charges related to the flight from police Sunday and the methamphetamine found Monday in the car on Autumn Fields.
Police obtained a search warrant for the U-Haul van and found several tools, syringes and smoking devices. They also found a lease agreement with Searcy’s name on it.
If convicted of the most serious of the three charges, Searcy faces six to 30 years in prison. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court July 12.