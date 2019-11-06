RURAL PAXTON — An 84-year-old Rankin woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident southeast of Paxton.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mary C. Diskin was pronounced dead at 2:22 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
An autopsy was to be performed Wednesday, and an inquest may be held at a later date, the coroner said.
An accident report from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Mrs. Diskin was driving her 2014 Kia Sorento north on Ford County Road 2600 E at the intersection with County Road 200 N in Button Township when it collided with an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Nancy K. Lee, 73, of rural Milford, who failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
Lee, who was also taken to Carle, was ticketed for disregarding a stop sign.
Both drivers were conscious when police arrived but had to be cut out of their vehicles — both of which were totaled — by Paxton and Rankin firefighters, the report said.
The collision caused Mrs. Diskin’s vehicle to strike a stop-sign post as it rolled onto its top before it landed in a field about 40 feet northeast of the intersection. Lee’s vehicle also landed in a field northeast of the intersection, coming to a rest without rolling over, the report said.
Bull’s Custom Shop in Paxton towed both vehicles from the scene.