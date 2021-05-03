RANKIN — A 59-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident near Rankin.
According to Illinois State Police, at 1:05 p.m. Monday, the woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV north on Illinois 49 near County Road 4000 N, about a mile south of Rankin, when it hit the passenger’s side of a 2005 Hyundai SUV operated by Ellis Flessner-Bryant, 20, of Rankin.
Police said he was driving south and had turned left in front of the woman while heading toward a private drive.
Flessner-Bryant’s car came to rest in the ditch, while the woman’s car rolled over, coming to rest in the road. The Vermilion County coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Flessner-Bryant was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Flessner-Bryant was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left.
State police and the coroner’s office are still investigating the incident.