URBANA — A Rantoul teen with a history of stealing cars is due back in court in two weeks for allegedly doing it again.
In November, Judge Roger Webber sentenced the 13-year-old boy to seven years in juvenile prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing five vehicles in Champaign and Urbana in a four-month period in 2020.
“I gave you at least three chances, and each time, you told me you wanted to do better. Every time I let you out, you go and steal another car,” Webber told the boy in November. “I just can’t trust you to do what you say.”
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen was released from the Department of Juvenile Justice on Feb. 17 after serving just three months of his sentence. Even though judges impose a certain number of years in juvenile sentences, it is up to department officials to determine how long they serve. In general, sentences are usually considered completed in a matter of months for juveniles who cooperate while locked up.
On March 15, the boy was arrested again for allegedly stealing a car that a delivery driver had left running outside a restaurant near Sixth and Green streets in Champaign, Rietz said. The driver came out in time to see his car being driven away and immediately reported it to police. Rietz said the driver was ticketed for leaving the car unattended.
Police later found the car abandoned in the 1500 block of West White Street in Champaign and saw the youth walking near it. He was wearing a distinctive hooded sweatshirt that matched surveillance video that police had obtained from near where the car was stolen.
He was arrested that day and charged again with possession of a stolen vehicle. He remained in custody in the Juvenile Detention Center until March 24, when Webber released him over the objection of the state’s attorney’s office, and was back in court Tuesday for a status check.
Webber expressed his hope that the youth could demonstrate he can stay out of other people’s cars and if not, would likely be returning to juvenile prison. The boy is wearing an ankle monitor because he is on parole.
His next court date is April 16.