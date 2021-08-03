URBANA — A Rantoul 16-year-old who allegedly took part in a shooting in that city last month that resulted in injuries to five people is in police custody.
Rantoul police announced that Deleon Moffett was arrested Monday morning in the 1300 block of Beech Street in Urbana. He had been charged as an adult with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm and was wanted on a warrant.
The charges stemmed from a shooting about 8:15 p.m. July 4 in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive in Rantoul.
Rantoul police reports said witnesses told them that people were outdoors shooting off fireworks when a black sport utility vehicle drove by and two occupants fired from it.
Five people, including girls ages 7 and 15, were injured. The children’s injuries were more severe than what police described as grazing wounds to two 25-year-old men and one 41-year-old man.
Other shots went into two homes in that block; three were found in a kitchen of one house. Another was found in a child’s mattress.
A combination of information from Rantoul police’s license-plate reader system and witnesses who helped police led to the identification of Moffett as the passenger who was allegedly firing.
Already arrested and charged is Teigan Hunt, 18, of Urbana. He’s being held on the same shooting charges as Moffett, as well as an unrelated armed robbery that happened in Urbana in June and is due back in court Aug. 17.
Moffett was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Adam Dill, who left his bond at $1 million. He asked for a continuance to hire his own attorney, so Dill told him to be back in court Aug. 18.
Moffett is jailed at the Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana.