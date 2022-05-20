URBANA — A Rantoul 18-year-old convicted of illegally having a gun that he fired recklessly has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.
Cody R. Brown, who listed an address on County Road 3000 N, was found guilty in March by Judge Roger Webber of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.
However, the judge found him not guilty of aggravated battery with a gun for shooting a girl because the state was unable to prove that he knowingly shot her.
Brown, who was 17 when the offense happened Aug. 8, 2021, was prosecuted as an adult because the charge was aggravated battery with a firearm.
Even though Brown was acquitted of that count, the judge determined his case should remain in adult court for sentencing because of the serious nature of the allegations.
Brown also has another unresolved case in juvenile court alleging that he spat on a correctional officer Jan. 17 at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The crimes for which Webber sentenced him Monday stemmed from an incident involving two teenage girls Brown knew who were sitting in a car in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive in Rantoul on that August day.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said evidence presented at the bench trial from the girls was that they were smoking cannabis in the car when Brown approached and was talking.
They were not looking at him when a gunshot was fired and the passenger was hit in the base of the skull. The driver reported seeing Brown run away and heard him say, "Don’t snitch," Hinman said.
The girls said they knew from previous encounters with Brown, who they knew from school, that he carried a gun and was known to point it at people, removing the magazine first in the mistaken belief that the gun was then unloaded.
The girl who was shot said she had bent over to get a drink when she was hit by the bullet.
At sentencing, Hinman played video of the Rantoul police officers responding to the shooting that depicted a terrified driver and her friend bleeding heavily.
Police found a bullet inside the seat of the car and holes consistent with the shot having been fired from outside the vehicle. A single bullet casing was found on Harmon Drive where the shooting occurred.
Brown was not arrested until a couple of weeks later, Hinman said. At the time, he had a different gun on him and was on probation after being adjudicated a delinquent for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in 2020.
As is his right, Brown did not testify at trial.
Hinman presented Webber a statement from the victim describing how traumatized she was by being shot and the subsequent depression she suffered. She had to have her jaw wired shut for two months, has facial nerve damage and may need future surgery. She has since moved away from Rantoul.
Her mother urged the judge to sentence Brown harshly.
“This man has not got it (that) playing with guns is not a game," she said of Brown. "Next time he might end up killing someone or himself. He needs a wake-up call."
Brown was given credit on his sentence for 263 days already served.
He is now in the county jail awaiting the resolution of the charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer. Hinman said she intends to ask Webber to try him as an adult on that. A hearing in that case is set for next week.