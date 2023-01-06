URBANA — A shooting in Rantoul on a national holiday 18 months ago has resulted in an eight-year prison sentence for a Rantoul teen.
Deleon Moffett, 18, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery with a firearm.
The charge alleged that Moffett shot a man in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive on July 4, 2021.
In return, other charges alleging he shot other people and fired a gun were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said about 8:15 p.m. that day, Moffett, then 16, was in a sport utility vehicle that drove by a home on Maplewood Drive where several people were shooting off fireworks.
Several gunshots were fired into the crowd, hitting five people.
Another man in the vehicle, Teigan Hunt, 19, of Urbana, pleaded guilty last August to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his role in the shooting and was sentenced to three years in prison.
He has already served his sentence and is now on parole, according to state corrections records.
Among those hit were girls ages 7 and 15, whose injuries were more serious than those sustained by two 25-year-old men and a 41-year-old man.
Police said the girls were shot in the legs while the men sustained what were described as grazing wounds.
Shots also penetrated two houses in that block.
Between witness identifications and license plate readers, police identified Moffett as a suspect fairly quickly and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
He was not found until about a month later.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 522 days already served.
He is mandated to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or just under seven years.
Larson said Moffett had other adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated discharge of a firearm and burglary.