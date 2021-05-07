URBANA — A Rantoul 18-year-old who was on probation for mob action is headed to prison for two years for beating a man in Rantoul earlier this year.
Bryson Russell, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbuam to aggravated battery, admitting that on Jan. 18, he took part with three other men in beating a man on Falcon Drive.
In addition to the two years in prison, his probation in the mob-action case was unsuccessfully terminated. Other charges of robbery and mob action in that case were also dismissed.
Russell also pleaded guilty in a separate case to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that on Dec. 21, he drove in Rantoul in a car with no headlights at a time when his blood-alcohol content was 0.14, almost twice the 0.08 limit.
For that, he was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge and ordered to perform 480 hours of public service.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said Russell’s only previous conviction was for the mob action that happened in August 2020.