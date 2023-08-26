URBANA — A young Rantoul man will be 76 years old when he is released from prison for taking another young man’s life because he was angry at being evicted.
Quionte Chaney, 19, turned to family members of the late Rayvell Lofton in an Urbana courtroom Friday and said, “I’m sorry. It didn’t go how they say it happened.”
What happened, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson summed up for Judge Roger Webber, is that on April 12, 2022, Chaney shot and killed a man who was trying to help his girlfriend’s family by assisting in getting Chaney out of a Rantoul apartment where he was no longer welcome by the girlfriend’s parents, who held the lease.
“He brought a gun, pointed it in (Mr. Lofton’s) face point blank and pulled the trigger,” Larson said. “The defendant left him in a pile of clothes and ran.”
In June, a jury convicted Chaney of first-degree murder. And on Friday, Webber sentenced Chaney to 58 years in prison — 33 for the underlying murder conviction plus another 25 years mandated by the Legislature for those convicted of personally firing a gun that kills another.
He was given credit on his sentence for about 13 months he’s been in jail. He faced 45 years to natural life.
Chaney, through his attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, asked the judge to appoint a lawyer to begin his appeal.
Dedman had argued unsuccessfully for a new trial for Chaney, asserting that Anthony Flynn, 20, lied when he testified that he saw Chaney fire the gun at Mr. Lofton inside the apartment in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle.
Flynn was the only eyewitness to say that Chaney shot Mr. Lofton, who was his dear friend.
Chaney’s cousin, Kris Mockbee, had testified that Flynn shot Mr. Lofton, a premise the jury rejected when they convicted Chaney.
A resistant Flynn testified at Chaney’s trial only after Larson gave him immunity from prosecution for being a possible accomplice to the killing of his friend.
Dedman had Flynn returned Friday from the Graham Correctional Center, where he’s currently serving a 12½-year prison sentence for a weapons offense to ask him if he was being truthful when he testified that Mr. Lofton did not have a gun.
On the advice of a lawyer, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify because it could have exposed him to possible prosecution for perjury if he said he lied at trial. And when he invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination, that ended Dedman’s questions.
Dedman argued that Flynn’s testimony at trial was suspect and that Chaney didn’t get a fair trial because of it.
But Larson countered that there was plenty of other evidence to support Chaney’s guilt, including a neighbor who put him at the apartment, and numerous Facebook messages between Chaney and his girlfriend both before and after the shooting.
“There was no evidence that (Chaney) was defending himself. His defense was he wasn’t there,” argued Larson.
Webber denied Chaney’s motion for a new trial, saying that Chaney would have known if Mr. Lofton had a gun and that he could have brought that up at trial, but he didn’t and that Flynn’s testimony about whether he was truthful or not was unnecessary.
To further aggravate Chaney’s sentence, Larson had Rantoul police Detective James Barnett testify about in-custody recorded phone calls he listened to between Chaney and Flynn and Chaney and other family members of Flynn in which Chaney tried to persuade Flynn to say he lied.
Larson asked Webber to impose 80 years, saying that the facts of the crime, and Chaney’s plan to try to get Flynn to say he lied so he could get a new trial, showed that Chaney’s sentence “should not be at the low end of the range.”
“You can’t threaten people, tempt them into lying, commit a fraud on the court, and then laugh about it,” Larson said.
Dedman discounted the difficult to understand phone calls that Larson played for the judge as “gibberish.”
“Forty-five years is adequate, more than enough for this crime,” he argued.
Webber called it aggravating that Chaney was on probation for a weapons offense as a juvenile at the time he committed the crime and noted that at 19, he is “susceptible to peer pressure, impulsive acts, and rash behavior.”
But he called the circumstances of the crime “pretty ridiculous,” then imposed the 58-year sentence, all of which Chaney will have to serve.