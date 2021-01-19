RANTOUL — Rantoul police said they have received no reports of injuries following shots fired at an apartment complex Monday night that hit several different homes.
Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said officers were sent to the 400 block of East Letchworth Avenue about 7:10 p.m.
“They found that multiple apartments had been hit,” Sullivan said.
In the same barrage of gunfire — police found at least 17 casings that appeared to have come from the same weapon — two houses in the 400 block of East Campbell Avenue, just south of Letchworth, were also hit.
Police were canvassing the area Tuesday.
Anyone with information of who might have been involved is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 217-892-2103 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.