RANTOUL — Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown said the village’s installation of license-plate readers in the past year has been significant in the solving of at least two violent-crime incidents and may lead to charges in a third.
As a result, Brown has asked the village board to double the number of readers the village leases from Atlanta-based Flock Safety Inc. from 12 to 24, at a cost of $65,800.
The readers are units that capture audio, images and video footage of vehicles carrying individuals suspected in criminal activity and relay the information to police officials.
“We’ve had these in place for about a year, and they’ve really been a valuable investigative tool for us,” Brown said.
The readers were installed last June, and they were instrumental in solving a July 4 shooting at a yard party in which five people were wounded.
“This was a valuable tool to us in identifying who the person was who was involved,” Brown said.
In another summer incident, the readers helped to identify the likely vehicle involved in a Rantoul shooting. Brown said area police departments were alerted to the vehicle, and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies pursued it on U.S. 45 to north Urbana, where it crashed at the exit with Interstate 74 and and four people who fled from it were arrested nearby. Four guns were found at the scene.
“Even in our most recent homicide in (St. Andrews Circle), I think we’re going to find the LPRs are valuable in confirming some of the people involved and the license plates associated with them,” Brown said.
In that case, 20-year-old Rayvell Lofton of Rantoul was killed in a shooting inside a home.
Deputy police Chief Rodney Sullivan said the readers are also being used in an arson investigation.
Brown said the additional readers would be placed in high-crime areas. He said the department has learned that some scofflaws stay away from areas where they know the devices are set up.
“We suspect there are people who have rearranged their travel patterns” because of them, Brown said.
Flock Safety also has a gunshot-detection system that identifies the caliber of weapon and can narrow down where the shots came from and notify police.
Brown said it will help police to arrive at a shooting scene faster.
The Rantoul Police Department was the first in East Central Illinois to install plate readers. Since then, several other area departments have installed them.
“We’ve talked with Champaign, Urbana and the county, and probably the U of I,” Sullivan said.
Urbana voted not to install the readers.
Brown also spoke about the readers at a meeting of police chiefs and said he has fielded a couple of calls about them.
The village board will vote on the lease request at its June 14 regular meeting.