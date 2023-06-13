RANTOUL — Village board members want more information before they decide whether to accept the resignation of the town’s well-liked village administrator after domestic battery charges were filed against him Monday evening.
Scott Eisenhauer tendered his resignation Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the previous evening’s incident in which he was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife at their Rantoul home.
At the monthly village board meeting Tuesday evening, village President Chuck Smith said he had been informed by several trustees that they were not ready to accept the resignation.
“I would like to table Scott’s resignation until a later date,” Trustee Terry Workman said. “When I make a decision, I would like to know all the facts of a situation ... and be able to evaluate. ... I do not know that at this time, so I do not want to accept this resignation until I have all the facts.”
Trustee Gary Wilson agreed, saying everyone makes mistakes they wish they could take back.
“As Trustee Workman said, once we get everything on the table and understand what took place, at that time, we can make an intelligent and informed decision,” Wilson said.
Trustee Sam Hall asked if it’s known when additional facts might be available. Smith said he didn’t know.
Smith placed Eisenhauer on administrative Monday after he learned of the charges against him. He said the village administrator would remain on administrative leave “until we have a better understanding of what happened.”
Earlier, Smith said he was saddened by Eisenhauer’s decision to resign.
“It’s a deep wound. It really is,” he said. “Even though I don’t condone what he did, it’s hurtful. I’m sorry to lose him.”
Eisenhauer, 58, of Rantoul, appeared before Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer on Tuesday on two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.
Dyer said Eisenhauer asked to be represented by the Champaign County public defender’s office, but he doesn’t qualify.
The judge gave him time to hire his own attorney and ordered him to be back in court June 27.
As a condition of his bond, Eisenhauer can’t have any contact with his wife.
According to a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office report, Eisenhauer’s wife said she and her husband were arguing about marital issues Monday, and she told him she was moving out.
“In response, he dumped the contents of her purse out, got in her face screaming at her, pushed her down onto the couch and hit her in the face,” the report states. “She told him she was calling police, and as she was calling 911, he grabbed the phone from her, pulling out some of her hair in the process.”
The report also states Eisenhauer’s wife reported her husband had been physical with her in the past when she threatened to leave, “pinning her down to prevent her from going.”
The sheriff’s office said Eisenhauer made a statement to deputies and admitted that he had come home upset because his wife didn’t want to go with him on a family trip.
“He said he started yelling at her as soon as she came home, admitted dumping the contents of her purse out and throwing her clothes on the floor,” the report states. “He admitted grabbing the phone from her when she tried to call 911 in order to prevent her from calling police out of concern for his career and admitted pulling her hair when he did so.”
Domestic battery and interfering with reporting domestic battery are both misdemeanors punishable by probation or up to a year in jail.
The sheriff’s office was asked by Rantoul police to handle this case.
Eisenhauer was hired by the village in November 2018 and earns about $110,000 per year.
It’s been a tumultuous week for Rantoul that started with the shooting death of 18-year-old resident Jordan Richardson of Rantoul on Wednesday by a local officer after police say the teen fled the scene of a traffic stop and pointed a gun at the officer.
The man that Richardson had been riding with, Jheremia McKown, was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting arrest and remains in the Champaign County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
The following day, police responded to reports of a rifle being fired at a vigil for Mr. Richardson. No one was injured, but officers found several spent shell casings.
And then on Friday, several police, including specially trained tactical officers, responded to a call of an allegedly armed man chasing another person on the village’s north side.
They found a person matching that description crossing Maplewood Drive from Falcon Drive, approaching the Rancho Rantoul Estates mobile home park. A second person was with the other man.
As officers began getting out of their cars, both ran into a trailer where there were already several people inside for about an hour, the occupants ignored police commands to come out, but eventually, with the METRO team helping Rantoul officers, seven people exited and were detained by police.
Monday evening’s arrest of Eisenhauer also shocked many.
Perhaps just as surprising to some was the lack of public comment at the board meeting on the events of the last few days. There were no members of the public who spoke to the board regarding the violent events of the past week or the developments with the village administrator. It resulted in a board meeting that lasted about 25 minutes.
Smith did give a prepared statement regarding Mr. Richardson’s death, saying it had deeply impacted everyone in the community.
“My hope for this strong community is to use this incident as a chance to grow together,” Smith said.
He said he is working closely with police Chief Tony Brown to remain updated on the investigation being conducted by Illinois State Police.
Smith asked the community to come together and learn from the events when the results of the investigation become public to learn from them “so tragedies such as this do not happen again.”