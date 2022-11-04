RANTOUL — A 12-year-old Rantoul boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while crossing U.S. 136 at Marshall Street.
Rantoul police Sgt. Marcus Beach said the youth was headed south across the highway at 8:22 a.m. when he was hit by a westbound sedan.
Beach said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The boy was taken to an area hospital.
Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at the speed limit, around 35 mph, at the time of the accident, according to Beach.
The motorist stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Beach said the motorist was not injured.