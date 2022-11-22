RANTOUL — Detectives in Rantoul are trying to piece together why a Kentucky man was fatally shot Sunday on a street in the northeast part of the village.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Ky. He was pronounced dead in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive following multiple shots fired at the Falcon Way Townhomes.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said patrol officers found Mr. Douglas outdoors about 2:20 p.m. after getting several calls that shots had been fired in that area.
“While they were treating him, a 15-year-old male ... came from the south side of the road with wounds to his abdomen and pelvic area,” Schmidt said.
The teen is expected to survive his injuries.
Schmidt said the preliminary police investigation suggests that neither Mr. Douglas nor the teen lived in the area. Police believe Mr. Douglas had been living in Urbana, but Schmidt said he wasn’t certain about the teen.
They also have very little to go on about how the shootings happened.
Schmidt said police are reviewing statements that patrol officers got Sunday and are looking for others who can help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.
Mr. Douglas’ death is the fourth homicide of the year in Rantoul and the third to result from gunfire. Police have made arrests in two of those cases.