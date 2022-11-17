URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had drugs on him when police went to talk to him about a hit-and-run accident has been criminally charged.
Zonte Portis, 29, who listed an address in the 100 block of Winding Lane, however, failed to appear in arraignment court Wednesday as he had been ordered to do when he was released on recognizance Nov. 11.
A Rantoul police report said the accident happened at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 10, when a car was hit near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Clark Street by another vehicle that did not stop.
A license-plate reader identified the offending vehicle and police found it about two hours later near Roselyn and Briarcliff drives just a few blocks away from where the accident happened.
Portis was in the driver’s seat when police approached but went in to a nearby home. When he came back out, police detained him and found about 16 grams of suspected crack cocaine packaged in smaller bags, and $1,572 on him.
The report said he admitted to police he had been driving the vehicle that hit the car near Maplewood and Clark.
Portis was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
If convicted of the drug offense, Portis could face up to 30 years in prison.