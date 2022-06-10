URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly broke down a door to get to his pregnant ex-girlfriend to beat her is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Kenneth J. Williams, 32, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Fredrick Street, was charged Friday with home invasion, aggravated battery of a pregnant person and domestic battery in connection with an early-morning incident Friday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Brett Olmstead that the woman was at her home on Crispus Drive in Champaign when she was awakened about 4:15 a.m. by pounding at her door. When she opened the door, Williams allegedly came in uninvited and began arguing with her about seeing other men.
She retreated into her bedroom, only to have Williams allegedly break through the door, push her into a wall, leaving a hole in it, then hit her till she fell to the floor.
Larson said Williams then pushed his knee into the 32-year-old woman’s chest until she could barely breathe. The prosecutor said she escaped when Williams tired of hitting her.
She got out a side door, jumped in his car, which he had left running, and drove to the police station for help.
When police located him near her home, he ran from officers and was found hiding under a bush. Officers had to drag him out.
The woman suffered scratches, bruising and swelling to her arms and legs. Ambulance workers checked to make sure her unborn child was OK. She declined further medical treatment.
Williams’ only prior conviction was for misdemeanor delivery of cannabis six years ago.
Olmstead set his bond at $150,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.
Home invasion is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Williams was told to return to court on July 12.