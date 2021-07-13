URBANA — A Rantoul man was charged Tuesday with armed robbery after he allegedly forced a man at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said Steven C. Young, 32, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Garrard Street, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station in the 200 block of South Murray Road.
Just a few minutes earlier, Rantoul officers had been sent to the 400 block of South Garrard Street, where a 39-year-old Rantoul man said he was leaving a bar on South Century Boulevard when a man ordered him at gunpoint to get in a black sport utility vehicle.
Schmidt said the man reported he was then driven to an ATM in the 300 block of South Century where he was forced to withdraw $100. The two men in the vehicle then drove him back to the 400 block of South Garrard and had him get out.
The victim immediately called police and gave a description of the vehicle, its direction of travel and the men inside.
Police found the unoccupied vehicle at the gas station on South Murray and stopped the two men who were about to get back into it.
One was identified as Houston, who is accused of holding the victim at gunpoint. The other man was interviewed and released, Schmidt said.
In the car, police found a 9 mm pistol, a loaded .40-caliber pistol and a BB gun. Houston had $120 on him.
After hearing about the facts and Houston’s prior convictions for aggravated robbery, theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle and other misdemeanors, Judge Adam Dill set bond for him at $250,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.