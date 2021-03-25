URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly possessed more than 3 ounces of methamphetamine and weapons in his home has been criminally charged.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said he and his team had been investigating Osiris Akhir, 25, for about a month and were watching him Wednesday.
When Akhir left his home in the 1600 block of Lowry Drive and drove off, police followed him and took him into custody not far away on charges of driving with a revoked license.
Akhir was charged with driving under revocation in February and was supposed to appear in court on the traffic ticket Friday.
Griffet said officers had information that he might have weapons and on Tuesday obtained a search warrant for his home, which they served about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after he had been detained.
Officers found a total of 105.7 grams of methamphetamine ice in the freezer and in a bedroom, Griffet said. They also found $2,010 and handgun ammunition in the house.
In a shed outside, officers found a bag that contained a 9 mm handgun, a .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine that had a round in the chamber, and two other types of magazines, which were both empty. The serial number on the 9 mm gun had been defaced, Griffet said.
As a convicted felon, Akhir is not allowed to possess weapons.
The state’s attorney’s office filed three felony counts against Akhir on Thursday — aggravated possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; unlawful use of weapons by a felon; and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
The latter two charges are less serious Class 3 felonies, but if Akhir is convicted of having the drugs to sell, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of between 10 and 50 years.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court April 8 with his own attorney.