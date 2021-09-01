URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly hit his girlfriend has been charged with domestic battery as well as allegedly possessing several pounds of cannabis and cannabis products that he intended to sell.
Cory J. Worker, 32, of the 200 block of Letchworth Drive, was arraigned Wednesday following his arrest about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A Rantoul police report said a woman living at the same address had been dating Worker for four years and that he was in the process of moving out Tuesday. The report said he became angry when he couldn’t find a vehicle title and allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her down.
Upset, the woman called police about the assault, but also revealed that Worker had been bringing cannabis and related products from Oregon to Illinois to sell.
In the house, police found several bags of suspected cannabis, wax, vaporizer cartridges and edibles.
The items together weighed about 8 pounds, enough to sustain Class 1 and 2 felony charges against Worker. If convicted of the more-serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
After hearing about Worker’s previous convictions for obstructing justice, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, witness tampering and carrying a concealed weapon, Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond at $50,000.
Worker’s next court date is Sept. 28.