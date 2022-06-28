URBANA — A Rantoul man has been charged with a sex-related offense for allegedly touching a teen inappropriately in his home last week.
Chyee J. Washington, 47, who listed an address in the 900 block of Juniper Drive, remained in the Champaign County Jail on Tuesday after being charged Monday with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to a Rantoul police report, Washington was cutting the hair of a teenage boy in his home Saturday night when he reportedly made repeated physical contact that made the youth uncomfortable.
The teen told police that Washington then began asking him sexual questions, which he did not answer, and allegedly grabbed him by the chin and tried to kiss him.
The teen then got up to leave but reported that Washington “aggressively” grabbed his sex organ over his clothing and tried to pull the teen toward him, then allegedly put a hand on the teen’s chest to keep him from leaving.
The teen was able to get past Washington and ran home, where he immediately reported to a relative what had happened.
Police spoke to Washington the next day and he denied making sexual comments or any physical contact beyond what was needed for the haircut.
The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Washington, who had previous convictions from Georgia for assault and marijuana possession, at $7,500 and told him to have no contact with the teen.
His next court date is July 26.