URBANA — A Rantoul man wanted for allegedly sexually molesting two young girls earlier this year is in police custody.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said deputies received a tip Tuesday evening that Romeo Andres was at the Walmart in Rantoul.
Andres, 32, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane, was wanted on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A warrant for his arrest for the Class X felonies had been issued May 1 by Judge John Kennedy, who set bond at $250,000.
Apperson said Andres was a guest in the Urbana home of the children on April 28 when he allegedly inappropriately touched them sometime prior to 6 a.m. Deputies learned of the conduct when they were summoned to Carle Foundatoin Hospital’s emergency room later that same evening.
Apperson said the older girl returned home from school and was despondent. When asked by her mother what was wrong, she revealed what had happened. The mother also learned that her younger daughter was also allegedly victimized.
Both girls were interviewed by an expert trained in child interviewing at the Children’s Advocacy Center, Apperson said.
It’s believed the touching happened to each girl only once, he said.
Andres was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Adam Dill, who left his bond at the $250,000 previously set, and ordered him to have no contact with the girls named in the charges. If convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of both girls, it’s possible Andres could face a sentence of natural life in prison.
Dill told Andres to be back in court Dec. 3.