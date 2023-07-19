URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly robbed a Champaign businessman at gunpoint of a large amount of cash that he saw him receive at a bank has been criminally charged.
Amari Broughton, 22, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Cypress Drive, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole following his arrest Tuesday afternoon by Champaign police.
The charges stemmed from a July 3 holdup of a man outside his business on East University Avenue in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said the victim had been to the University of Illinois Credit Union, 206 E. University Ave., U, where he withdrew several thousand dollars in cash.
Standing at the teller next to him was a man later identified through surveillance video and identification he presented to the teller as Broughton.
Broughton completed his business and got into a black sport utility vehicle. When the businessman pulled out of the credit union parking lot, the black SUV followed.
Minutes later, the victim got out of his vehicle at his business and was approached by a man who pointed a gun in his face and demanded cash. The victim handed over an empty bank bag, which the robber felt and realized it was empty.
The robber then grabbed the businessman by the shoulder, removed the cash he had withdrawn from the credit union from his pocket and ran. The businessman then fired a gun in the robber’s direction and the robber turned and returned fire. The victim was not hit. It’s not known if the robber was hit.
The businessman said the robber was the same man who was doing business next to him at the credit union. That man was identified as Broughton through identification he presented at the credit union for his business and through surveillance video from both the credit union and the victim’s business.
The video from the victim’s business showed the black SUV that left the credit union pull into the business driveway and the man identified as Broughton get out of it and approach the businessman. The video also captured the struggle and the shots fired, the police report said.
Police located Broughton on Tuesday and he admitted being at the credit union but denied going to the victim’s business.
Broughton is currently on parole after having been sentenced to prison in March for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges — armed robbery — Broughton faces at least 21 to 45 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $750,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 16 for a probable-cause hearing.