URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of sexually assaulting and hitting a child in his care has been criminally charged.
Timothy McCauley, 32, who listed an address in the 600 block of Willow Pond, was arraigned Friday on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated battery of a child.
The charges allege contact with a child under the age of 13 who reported being sexually assaulted by McCauley as far back as 2018. He is also charged with having struck the child on Feb. 12.
A Rantoul police report said the child reported the abuse Wednesday to a school official, who is mandated to notify authorities.
The child was interviewed by a professional at the Children’s Advocacy Center, who noted a visible bruise on the child’s face.
The child reported being allegedly sexually assaulted and allegedly hit by McCauley with his hands or a belt on multiple occasions.
The charges of predatory criminal sexual assault carry a potential penalty of between six and 60 years in prison.
McCauley was arrested Wednesday, interviewed by Rantoul police and denied all the allegations, the report said.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $500,000, appointed the public defender’s office to represent him and told him to return to court March 29.