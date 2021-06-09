URBANA — A Rantoul man who confessed to sexually molesting two different children was criminally charged Wednesday and had a psychiatrist appointed to examine him.
In an unusual twist, John R. Petmecky, 38, called Rantoul police to his home Monday to confess to inappropriate sexual conduct with children under the age of 18 that had been occurring for about two years.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said that during an interview at the police department, Petmecky laid out for police what had been happening. Officers then located the victims and took them to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Champaign to be talked to by professionals trained in interviewing victims of sexual abuse.
Based on the children's revelations at the advocacy center, Petmecky was arrested and charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies that carry a prison term of six to 60 years upon conviction. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.
He appeared via video from the jail in arraignment court Wednesday before Judge Adam Dill wearing an anti-suicide gown. When the judge asked his name or if he understood, Petmecky remained mute. He kept his hands folded and continually looked away from the judge.
At the request of Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick, Dill appointed Dr. Larry Jeckel to examine Petmecky to determine if he’s fit to stand trial. That involves determining if he understands the charges and can he cooperate in his defense with his attorney.
After hearing the allegations of what Petmecky did from Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds, Dill set bond for him at $300,000 and told him to be back in court July 20 for a status review of his fitness.