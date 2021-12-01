Listen to this article

URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of sexually molesting a young girl is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant Nov. 19 for the arrest of Edward Gonzalez-Guillen, 19, after he was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The charges allege sexual activity that occurred between Gonzalez-Guillen and the child in October.

A Rantoul police report said Gonzalez-Guillen knew the child’s family and had been a guest in her home earlier in the year. At a family gathering in mid-October, the child’s mother saw her getting out of Gonzalez-Guillen’s car pulling up her pants.

The child reported that she was “playing house” and that he had touched her private parts.

A forensic interview was conducted with the child by a professional at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She told the interviewer that Gonzalez-Guillen had touched her under her clothes on Oct. 17 and one other time when she was sleeping.

Dill arraigned Gonzalez-Guillen on Wednesday on the Class X felony counts following his arrest earlier in the day. If convicted of both, he faces 12 to 120 years behind bars.

He is due back in court Jan. 25.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos