URBANA — A Rantoul man arrested early Friday for allegedly shooting at a man and woman outside his home refused to come to court later in the afternoon.
Judge Adam Dill went ahead and set bond at $150,000 for Darius Erving, 29, who listed an address in the 2800 block of County Road 1100 E, and rescheduled his arraignment for Monday.
The state’s attorney’s office filed charges Friday of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and battery in connection with activities that allegedly happened at Erving’s home about 2:30 a.m.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a man and a woman had been at Erving’s home and that the woman wanted to leave but Erving reportedly wanted her to stay all night.
According to what she told a sheriff’s deputy, the other man told her to go to the car and an upset Erving allegedly punched him. Lozar said both men were believed to be intoxicated.
As the man and woman were in the car, with the man fumbling to find keys, Erving allegedly came out of the house with a gun, but it did not fire. He went back in, Lozar said, then returned with a gun loaded with a magazine and fired shots. No one was injured.
The man in the car told deputies he didn’t remember anything.
Deputies found a 9 mm handgun hidden in the ceiling tiles of a bedroom and 9 mm ammunition in Erving’s house.
Lozar told the judge that Erving has previous convictions for battery, driving under the influence and revocation, resisting arrest and possession of cannabis.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Erving faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.