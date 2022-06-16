URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly stole two vehicles in two days in that village is in the Champaign County Jail.
Moises Concepcion-Roman, 42, who listed an address on Charles Drive, was charged Wednesday in two separate cases with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Rantoul police reports said on Saturday, a resident of Pinoak Lane reported that his car had been stolen from his house.
Police later found the car at a gas station and identified Concepcion-Romas as the person who allegedly drove it there. However, he got out of the car and ran when police arrived.
On Sunday, a resident of West Campbell Avenue reported that her pickup truck had been stolen from her home.
On Tuesday, police officers saw Concepcion-Roman driving the truck. When they tried to stop him, he fled from police and got out of the truck and ran but was eventually caught.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Concepcion-Roman at $25,000 in each of the cases and told him to return to court June 28 for a probable-cause hearing.
Court records show he currently has a pending case on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle and burglary from May in Rantoul as well as pending petitions to revoke his probation for retail theft and driving under the influence.
He also has other convictions for burglary, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.