URBANA — A Rantoul man who went for a COVID-19 vaccine in April and ended up allegedly stealing a car has been arrested.
George Whitlock, 42, who listed an address in the 100 block of Mitchell Circle, was arraigned Wednesday on charge of possession of a stolen vehicle alleging he was driving one on April 20. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in August.
A Rantoul police report said on April 20, Rantoul police responded to Whitlock’s address for a report of a disturbance. Whitlock told the police that there were men outside his home yelling his name, believing he had stolen their car.
Whitlock ultimately admitted to police that he had taken the car earlier that day from the parking lot of Walgreens, 220 S. Century Blvd. He said he went to the store to get a COVID-19 shot but the lines were too long, so he left.
He said as he walked out, he saw a Honda in the parking lot running with no one in it, so he decided to get in and drive himself home. He said he parked the car outside his home, took the title and a mechanic’s jacket with the car owner’s name on it and went inside.
Court records show Whitlock has previous convictions for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia and for driving under the influence.
He also has a pending misdemeanor case alleging he violated an order of protection July 19.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 28 for a probable-cause hearing.